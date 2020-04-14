Congress MLA who met Gujarat CM tests coronavirus positive

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon, he said. Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar.

