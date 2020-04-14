Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers crisis a time bomb, says MNM chief Haasan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:08 IST
Migrant workers crisis a time bomb, says MNM chief Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday took a swipe at the Union government over the migrant workers issue in Mumbai, saying the crisis was a "time bomb" and that the "balcony government" should keep an eye on the ground. More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding transport facilities to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

Haasan, earlier while flagging the need to address the problems of such migrant workers, had sarcastically remarked that the Centre should not remain a "balcony government", alluding to the relatively better off citizens. "All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai," he said, in an apparent reference to the migration of labourers in Delhi in large numbers earlier during the lockdown.

"The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too," he said on his Twitter handle. The gathering in suburban Bandra in Mumbai earlier in the day, in violation of lockdown norms, created a potential law and order situation and the police had resorted to mild force to scatter the crowd.

On Tuesday morning, Modi had announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3, as part of the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus.PTI SA SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

3 months extension to real estate projects: UP RERA

In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority RERA on Tuesday decided to extend by three months the date of completion of projects which were supposed to be finished between March 15 and Decem...

'Misinfo-demic' about COVID-19 a poison that is putting even more lives at risk: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global misinfo-demic about COVID-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions on social media, describing the epidemic of misinf...

Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers to stay, assures them necessary facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers and people from other states to stay back in Delhi and assured them that government will provide all the necessary facilities to them. Many of you are from UP, Biha...

Apple launches site to show how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it would release data that could help inform public health authorities on whether people are driving less during lockdown orders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The data is gathered by counting the numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020