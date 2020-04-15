Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq oil minister says Kurdistan is included in cut of oil production - INA

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:13 IST
Iraq oil minister says Kurdistan is included in cut of oil production - INA

Iraq's oil minister Said on Tuesday that Kurdistan region is included in the cut of oil production, Iraqi news agency (INA) cited the minister as saying.

Minister Thamer al-Ghadhban said that on Thursday a delegation from the Kurdistan region will arrive at the oil ministry on Thursday to discuss the reduction mechanism, INA reported.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by up to 20%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings

A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom Get out of bed and put on some clothes Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets ...

Trump to convene G7 leaders in video link to discuss pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a video teleconference with G7 leaders on Thursday to coordinate national responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said on Tuesday. Trump, who is head of the G7 this year, had planned to h...

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinema. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020