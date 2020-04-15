Curfew imposed in some more areas of Pune to check pandemic

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday insome more areas in Pune city after the civic body on Mondayissued an order to seal them following a spurt in the cases ofCOVID-19

Pune police on Tuesday night issued orders undersection 144 of CRPC and restricted movement of people invarious slums as well as non-slum pockets under Khadak,Bandgarden, Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud,Vishrantwadi, Khadaki, Chandannagar, Vimantal, Yerwada andHadapsar police stations

"As per the orders, restrictions on the movements ofpeople have been imposed from 6 am on April 15 to May 3 inthese areas," said joint commissioner of police, RavindraShisave.

