Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 407 tonnes of medical supplies flown across India under Lifeline Udan

India's aviation sector has been operating on war footing transporting critical medical equipment and supplies to various parts of the country during the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the 'Lifeline Udan' initiative, over 407 tonnes of medical air-cargo has been transported within the country using 227 flights till April 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 03:37 IST
Over 407 tonnes of medical supplies flown across India under Lifeline Udan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's aviation sector has been operating on war footing transporting critical medical equipment and supplies to various parts of the country during the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the 'Lifeline Udan' initiative, over 407 tonnes of medical air-cargo has been transported within the country using 227 flights till April 13. A release by the MoCA on Tuesday states, "227 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers. 138 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported to date is around 407.40 tons."

The release added that a total of 2,20,129 kilometers distance has been covered by the flights under the initiative so far. "Helicopter services including Pawan Hans Ltd have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients," it said.

The domestic Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, other materials of HLL and ICMR, cargo requisitioned by State and Union Territories, and postal packets, etc. The domestic cargo operators include SpiceJet, Indigo and Blue Dart, which are operating flights on a commercial basis.

Moreover, in the international sector too "An air-bridge has been established with effect from April 4, for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and COVID-19 relief material." This has brought in 109 tons of materials from Shanghai and Hong Kong till April 12. Under Ministry of Civil Aviation's Lifeline Udan, flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo and supplies to different parts of the country amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has now been extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...

Czech officials say masks remain obligatory, even as epidemic declines

Czechs will continue to be required to wear masks for the time being to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Tuesday.The virus reproduction or transmission rate, dubbed R, is now less t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020