Mobile ATM van deployed for residents in containment zones of Mumbai

HDFC Bank's ATM van is helping people residing in containment zones to withdraw cash in coordination with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:18 IST
Visual of mobile ATM van. Image Credit: ANI

HDFC Bank's ATM van is helping people residing in containment zones to withdraw cash in coordination with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police. BMC has marked out 381 containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The van covers 3 to 5 areas of Mumbai between 10 am to 6 pm.

Residents of Dhiraj Gaurav Heights Mumbai in Andheri West are facing trouble in getting cash to pay for their daily requirements. After one COVID-19 positive case was traced in the society, the area was declared as a containment zone to prevent residents from coming out. Dilip Dadnani, a member of society seems satisfied with the ATM van facility. "I am very happy because of this ATM service. I was running out of cash. But now I have withdrawn 30,000 from this mobile ATM van," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 2,687 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra including 259 cured/discharged and 178 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

