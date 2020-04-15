Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman doctor allegedly assaulted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi

A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. The hospital has been treating COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:13 IST
Woman doctor allegedly assaulted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. The hospital has been treating COVID-19 patients. The incident occurred last evening at 5:20 pm inside a surgical ward of the hospital. The woman doctor, along with a male doctor who came to rescue her, was manhandled by the patients. The doctors had to hide inside the duty room and call the security.

As per the letter by the Resident Doctors Association (RWA) to the Medical officer, "One patient started hurling abuses and passed vulgar comments on a female resident doctor on duty. And when the doctor accompanying her objected, the patient gathered other patients of the ward and started threatening the doctors and the staff on duty," The letter also states that the marshalls and the guards did not have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplied to them and entered the ward only after they were provided with the PPE by the doctors.

It has alleged lapses in the security management and has demanded the deployment of armed policemen at all COVID-19 wards. It also has demanded the registration of institutional FIR against the concerned patients. The RWA has demanded action against the floor in-charge and the Chief Medical Officer on duty for allegedly not reaching the ward despite being aware of the situation and ignoring the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers

The European Union should take action to support dairy farmers facing a sharp fall in milk sales due to the coronavirus crisis, Germanys agriculture ministry said. German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission...

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...

Top China official to HK urges national security law "as soon as possible"

Chinas most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation as soon as possible as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability.Luo Huinin...

IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.In statements ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020