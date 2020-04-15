Woman doctor allegedly assaulted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi

A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. The hospital has been treating COVID-19 patients. The incident occurred last evening at 5:20 pm inside a surgical ward of the hospital. The woman doctor, along with a male doctor who came to rescue her, was manhandled by the patients. The doctors had to hide inside the duty room and call the security.

As per the letter by the Resident Doctors Association (RWA) to the Medical officer, "One patient started hurling abuses and passed vulgar comments on a female resident doctor on duty. And when the doctor accompanying her objected, the patient gathered other patients of the ward and started threatening the doctors and the staff on duty," The letter also states that the marshalls and the guards did not have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplied to them and entered the ward only after they were provided with the PPE by the doctors.

It has alleged lapses in the security management and has demanded the deployment of armed policemen at all COVID-19 wards. It also has demanded the registration of institutional FIR against the concerned patients. The RWA has demanded action against the floor in-charge and the Chief Medical Officer on duty for allegedly not reaching the ward despite being aware of the situation and ignoring the crisis. (ANI)

