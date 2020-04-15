Lok Nayak Hospital incident a case of 'indecent behaviour', not 'assault': Delhi Health Minister

After a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that the incident is a case of "indecent behaviour" and not "assault". He assured that the accused will be handed over the police after their completion of the treatment.

"It is not a case of assault, but of indecent behaviour. An FIR is being registered into the matter. After the treatment, the patients will be handed over to the police. We have increased the security inside the hospital," Jain told ANI. Notably, the hospital has been treating COVID-19 patients.

The incident occurred last evening inside a surgical ward of the hospital. The woman doctor, along with a male doctor who came to rescue her, was allegedly manhandled by the patients. The doctors had to hide inside the duty room and call the security.

The Resident Doctors Association has demanded action against the floor in-charge and the Chief Medical Officer on duty for allegedly not reaching the ward despite being aware of the situation and ignoring the crisis. (ANI)

