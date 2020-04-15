UP police donates Rs 20 Cr to Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthy handed over a cheque of Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, the state police said in a statement here

The amount was collected by cutting a day's salary of the employees of the police department, following an appeal made by the state police chief, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.