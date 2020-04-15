Live shell triggers panic in J-K’s Poonch

Panic gripped a border town in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after a live mortar shell was found, but it was defused by security forces, officials said. People found the mortar shell in Mendhar town, triggering panic, they said.

The information was given to Army which defused it safely, thereby averting a major tragedy, the officials added. PTI AB SRY

