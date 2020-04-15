Left Menu
41 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,046

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:00 IST
Rajasthan recorded 41 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 1,046, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

"As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota. A case each of COVID-19 was recorded in Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk and Jhunjhunu districts," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,046.

Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 476 cases in the state, followed by 102 in Jodhpur, 64 in Kota and 59 in Banswara.

Rajasthan is under a strict lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion..

