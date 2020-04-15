Left Menu
12 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1046

Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,046, the state Health Department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, with 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439, said the Ministry on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 377. (ANI)

