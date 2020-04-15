Predicting severe weather conditions in parts of HP, Met office issues yellow alert for Apr 17

Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:50 IST
Predicting severe weather conditions accompanied by thunderstorm in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department here issued a yellow alert for April 17, an official said on Wednesday

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". The yellow warning, the least dangerous of all weather alerts, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next a few days. The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain in the state from April 16 to 21 but it issued the yellow weather warning for only April 17, the day thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds is expected in several parts of the state. Meanwhile, light rainfall was witnessed at some place in the state.

