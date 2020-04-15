Tomar launches Agri Transport Call Centre to facilitate inter-state movement of perishables during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI) Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched All India Agri Transport Call Centre here to facilitate the inter-state movement of perishables in the current situation of lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat. The Call Centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from mobile or landline at any time.

An official release said that the 24x7 service All India Agri Transport Call Centre is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) for coordination between states for inter-state movement of perishables - vegetables and fruits - and agri-inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilizer. Truck drivers and helpers, traders, retailers, transporters, farmers, manufacturers or any other stakeholder who is facing problems in inter-state movement of agricultural, horticultural or any other perishable commodities besides seeds and fertilisers may seek help by calling the call centre.

Call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details to state government officials for resolution of issues. Operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana, the call centre lines will initially be manned by 10 customer executives round-the-clock in 3 shifts of 8 hours each.

The call centre service may be expanded to the full capacity of 20 seats based on requirements. The call centre executives will also maintain records and verify the disposal of the problem. The release said that the call centre is part of several measures taken by the department to facilitate farmers and farming activities at the field level during the lockdown period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.