Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar launches Agri Transport Call Centre to facilitate inter-state movement of perishables during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI) Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched All India Agri Transport Call Centre here to facilitate inter-state movement of perishables in the current situation of lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:30 IST
Tomar launches Agri Transport Call Centre to facilitate inter-state movement of perishables during lockdown
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI) Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched All India Agri Transport Call Centre here to facilitate the inter-state movement of perishables in the current situation of lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat. The Call Centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from mobile or landline at any time.

An official release said that the 24x7 service All India Agri Transport Call Centre is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) for coordination between states for inter-state movement of perishables - vegetables and fruits - and agri-inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilizer. Truck drivers and helpers, traders, retailers, transporters, farmers, manufacturers or any other stakeholder who is facing problems in inter-state movement of agricultural, horticultural or any other perishable commodities besides seeds and fertilisers may seek help by calling the call centre.

Call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details to state government officials for resolution of issues. Operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana, the call centre lines will initially be manned by 10 customer executives round-the-clock in 3 shifts of 8 hours each.

The call centre service may be expanded to the full capacity of 20 seats based on requirements. The call centre executives will also maintain records and verify the disposal of the problem. The release said that the call centre is part of several measures taken by the department to facilitate farmers and farming activities at the field level during the lockdown period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tupperware Pledges to 'Nourish the Needy' by Launching a Campaign in Partnership With Zomato Feeding India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tupperware, a conscientious global premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, announced measures to support daily wage earners during these times of distress. The brand has partnered with Zomato...

Religare Finvest pays back Rs 837 cr to lenders in March

Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, which is under the RBIs prompt corrective action framework, repaid Rs 837 crore dues to lenders last month, according to sources. A large part of the total repayment came from the timely collection of standard asse...

Lockdown: Relaxation to help increase steel demand: ISA

The government allowing operations in mining, construction and infrastructure sectors from April 20 will help generate demand for steel, an industry body said on Wednesday. According to fvernment guidelines issued on Wednesday for ...

EU blasts Trump's WHO funding cut, fears it worsens pandemic

Nations around the world reacted with alarm Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a halt to the sizable funding the United States sends to the World Health Organization. Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global effo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020