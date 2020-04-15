Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:01 IST
25 cops chosen for DGP Honour in Punjab

As many as 25 police officials have been chosen for the coveted 'Director General of Police Honour' for their services to the society during the ongoing lockdown in Punjab. The awardees include four superintendent of police, one assistant superintendent of police, one deputy superintendent of police, six inspectors, four sub-inspectors, three assistant sub inspectors, two head constables and four constables. The award honours those who have done outstanding work by going beyond the call of their duty in extending various humanitarian services to people, said an official release here.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said they were selected from various nominations sent by the commissioners of police and SSPs, for the award introduced on the initiative of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He said over 45,000 policemen have been working relentlessly across the state, along with social and religious organisations, to realise his resolve that 'no man will sleep hungry in Punjab'.

ASP Nakodar, Vatsala Gupta did pioneering work in reaching out to the poor and underprivileged slum dwellers of Nakodar town, while DSP Varinder Jit Singh of Rupnagar ensured the supply of essential goods to the poor and needy by mobilising volunteers. SI Jatin Kapoor of Rupnagar motivated panchayats to impose a voluntary lockdown on their villages. SHO Bhagwant Singh of Kharar (Mohali) proactively carried out the tracking and tracing of suspect coronavirus cases. Similarly, SI Neeraj Chaudhary of SBS Nagar took the risk of visiting the isolated corona patients to trace their contacts where patients had refused to cooperate with the epidemiologist and other doctors.

SI Shohrat Mann of Pathankot is doing commendable work for the welfare of the people of Pathankot by providing food to the poor. SI Shakunt Chaudhary of Fatehgarh Sahib has done commendable work as incharge of a critical ‘police post, said the DGP.

The other awardees include Moga SP Ratan Singh Brar, Ludhiana SP Deepak Pareek and Hoshiarpur Inspector Kartar Singh.PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX RAX.

