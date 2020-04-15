Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:17 p.m.

Railways to refund Rs 660 crore for cancellation of over 39 lakh ticket bookings. 5:16 p.m.

Six Indian companies working on COVID-19 vaccine, many challenges in finding a preventive, experts say. 5:08 p.m.

Jammu and Kashmir border residents hit by a double whammy of COVID-19 and shelling from Pakistan. 5:07 p.m.

COVID-19 patients spread virus two to three days before symptoms appear, study says. 4:37 p.m.

Two senior citizens tested positive for coronavirus in Dadar area of Mumbai, official says. 4:30 p.m.

Sports events must wait for some months as the time is not ideal, medical experts say. 4:23 p.m.

Man dies of coronavirus in Lucknow's KGMU, as detection had prompted administration to shut the hospital. 4:21 p.m.

China slams US President Donald Trump for withdrawing funding for WHO and hints at stepping up its contribution. 3:55 p.m.

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown guidelines, Home Ministry tells states and UTs. 3:47 p.m.

All CISF security personnel who frisk passengers at airports will be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) suits once commercial flight operations resume, senior official says. 3:34 p.m.

Prasar Bharati makes it mandatory for staffers to install COVID-19 tracking 'Arogya Setu' app. 3:30 p.m.

Scientists discover six new coronaviruses in bats. 3:25 p.m.

Vistara again announces compulsory leave without pay for up to 3 days for senior employees. 3:15 p.m.

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of COVID-19, Delhi Police says. 2:28 p.m.

COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana as six more people test positive. 2:25 p.m.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar says the police and administrative officials not following protocol should be shown the door. 2:22 p.m.

All deputy secretaries and above level officers were asked to join offices by the central government, nearly three weeks after they began working from home due to the lockdown. 2:14 p.m.

Under new guidelines from the government, industrial units in rural areas will function from Apr 20. 2:03 p.m.

Four people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as total in the state reaches 70. 1:38 p.m.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decides to run the state administration without meeting anyone for next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. 1:18 p.m.

Indian expats in UAE are warned against fake repatriation circular. 12:17 p.m.

COVID-19 cases cross 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh as 19 new cases are reported. 11:53 a.m.

Extension of non-immigrant visa holders in US will happen on case-by-case basis, says USCIS. 11:40 a.m.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till May 3. 11:35 a.m.

Fifty six new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat as state tally jumps to 695. 11:19 a.m.

Authorities in Kashmir seal off containment zones to ensure strict lockdown. 10:58 a.m.

Trump names six Indian-Americans to Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. 10:36 a.m.

Twenty nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan as the number rises to 1,034 in the state. Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation, US says.

10:33 a.m. IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies.

10:15 a.m. China shuts down its largest makeshift hospital in Wuhan as last batch of medics leave.

9:50 a.m. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439, Union Health Ministry says.

9:45 a.m. The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

9:33 a.m. Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, senior civic official says.

9:25 a.m. All five who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were 1984 gas tragedy victims.

9:21 a.m. President Donald Trump announces halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the WHO.

9:02 a.m. China's recent COVID-19 cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia.

8:33 a.m. Now is not the time to reduce resources for WHO as it fights COVID-19, UN chief Antonio Guterres says.

7:55 a.m. US registers record one-day toll of 2,129 as the total number of deaths crosses 25,000 in the country.

7:36 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he would leave it to individual governors to decide on reopening the economy in their respective States.

