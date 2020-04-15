Left Menu
Maha: Two patients die at COVID-19 hospital in Amravati

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST
The death of two patients at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Wednesday has put the district administration on high alert. Throat swabs of the deceased, who were admitted to the hospital's non-coronavirus ward, have been sent for testing, an official said.

"Two persons, who were admitted to the hospital's non-COVID ward on Tuesday died this morning. One of the deceased was a local, while the other man hailed from Gujarat," collector Shailesh Naval said. The 60-year-old patient was a resident of Baba Chowk in Hyderpura here, while the 50-year-old man from Gujarat was a truck driver staying in a government-run shelter since the lockdown, he said.

The family of the local man was placed under home quarantine and the authorities were tracking down the truck driver's family, Naval said. The local resident was admitted to the hospital as he suffered from a heart ailment and was diabetic, while the truck driver was brought to the hospital for fever, the senior official said.

As many as five persons from a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the city so far, of which one person succumbed to the infection..

