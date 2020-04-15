Factory owner booked for violating lockdown in Mathura

A factory owner has been booked here for allegedly violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and hiding 44 labourers in his processing unit, officials said on Wednesday. The action against the factory owner comes after residents of Megha Gali had lodged a police complaint regarding the processing unit, they said

The factory owner, Triloki Nath Chaudhary, fled before police raided the place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.