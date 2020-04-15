HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL109 UP-VIRUS-STONE PELTING Mob pelts stones at ambulance; doc, three paramedics hurt Moradabad/Lucknow: A mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday, injuring four people.

DEL74 UP-VIRUS-DEATH Man dies of coronavirus in Lucknow's KGMU, detection had prompted admin to shut pvt hospital Lucknow: A 64-year-old coronavirus patient whose detection had prompted the authorities to shut a private hospital and a diagnostic centre died at the Lucknow’s KGMU on Wednesday. DEL96 UP-VIRUS-CASES Three more die of COVID-19 in UP; total cases 727 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 727 and the death toll in the state to 11, an official said.

DEL98 RJ-GEHLOT-CORONA Gehlot expresses concern over rising cases of corona infliction in Jaipur's Ramganj area Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in Ramganj area in Jaipur here and appealed to people to come forward for testing for their possible infection without any fear. DEL61 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES 41 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,046 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 41 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 1,046, an official said.

DES24 PB-VIRUS-CASES Two more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab; total count 186 Chandigarh: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 186 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more people testing positive for the infection. DES18 PB-LOCKDOWN-PROCUREMENT Punjab govt, Ola develop mobile app for e-passes to farmers Chandigarh: The Punjab government has developed a mobile application with cab aggregator Ola to issue e-passes to over 17 lakh farmers, in a bid to prevent overcrowding at state grain markets during the procurement of wheat.

DES8 PB-VIRUS-NRIS COVID travel curbs: NRIs stuck in Punjab long to return home Jalandhar: On a visit to connect with family and friends in Punjab, NRIs settled in the US, UK, Canada and Europe are finding it difficult to cope with the unplanned stay necessitated due to coronavirus travel restrictions worldwide. DEL53 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana Chandigarh: Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 190 on Wednesday, with six more persons testing positive for infection in various parts of the state.

DEL126 HR-LOCKDOWN-KHATTAR Haryana fears losing Rs 4,600 cr revenue in April Chandigarh: Haryana fears losing a whopping Rs 4,600 crore revenue in April due to the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which has brought all economic activities in the state to a grinding halt. DES11 HR-PROCUREMENT-SURJEWALA Haryana mustard farmers left in the lurch by reduction in procurement centres: Cong Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday accused the Haryana government of leaving mustard farmers in the lurch by reducing the number of procurement centres for the crop at the last minute.

DES9 HP-KANGRA-WARNING Civic body members concealing information about outsiders to face FIRs: DC Kangra Dharamshala: The Kangra district administration on Wednesday warned all rural civic body members of penal action in case they shield information about people returning homes in their areas from abroad or other districts and states. DEL121 JK-VIRUS With 22 fresh cases, J&K now has 300 COVID-19 infections Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 300 as 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. DEL92 JK-VIRUS-CEASEFIRE J&K border residents hit by double whammy of COVID-19, Pak shelling Poonch: With the threat of coronavirus looming large and intense shelling by Pakistan, villagers living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir are stuck between the devil and the deep sea.

DES2 JK-VIRUS-KASHMIR Authorities in Kashmir seal off containment zones to ensure strict lockdown Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have sealed off the containment zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in the Valley entered the 28th day on Wednesday, officials said. DEL28 JK-SHELLING Two injured in shelling by Pak Army in Rajouri Jammu: Two members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in overnight shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.