Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 new cases of coronavirus in Bhopal

Eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus here on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:59 IST
8 new cases of coronavirus in Bhopal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus here on Wednesday. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said: "Sample reports of eight people came positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday. Their contact history is being traced."

As of now, 167 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. Three people have been cured of the coronavirus in Bhopal. Till now, five people have died due to the coronavirus in the city. All of them were suffering from other critical illnesses and were tested positive for the coronavirus later, the CMHO said.

According to a media bulletin from the Madhya Pradesh government as of now, there are 938 positive cases of coronavirus in the State, 64 have been cured, and 53 have died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians shine in first international online shooting competition

The experienced Amanpreet Singh, Manu Bhaker and Meghana Sajjanar were among the Indian shooters who shone in the first-of-its-kind International Online Shooting Championship held on Wednesday. In the 10m air rifle event, Austrias Martin St...

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

President Donald Trump said hes open to some states reopening before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours...

Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots

The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts in 27 states as non-hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in ...

Restrict business activities only to essential goods: CAIT to e-commerce traders

Traders body CAIT on Wednesday issued an advisory to traders registered on various e-commerce platforms to restrict their business activities only to essential goods during the lockdown period as per government guidelines.&#160; Confeder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020