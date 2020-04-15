Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:31 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found them, he said.

They were immediately given ration, water, soap, medicines and coronavirus protection kit, said Army PRO Lt Col Abhinav Navneet. After serving them hot food and tea, the labourers were told about the precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 infection, he said.

The labourers were later shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the civil administration, Navneet added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges top Chinese diplomat on full transparency on coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stressed to Chians top diplomat the need for full transparency and information sharing to fight against the coronavirus outbreak, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a stateme...

Suzlon board to decide on EGM meet on Apr 18

New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said it board would decide on April 18 about convening a fresh extra ordinary general meeting, which was to be held in the day. Earlier in the day, the company cancelled the extra ordinary g...

Portugal flattens coronavirus curve, but too early to reopen economy

Portugals coronavirus curve has flattened but the good news is still not enough for the country to lift lockdown measures and reopen its tourism-dependent, export-oriented economy, government ministers said on Wednesday. Portugal has so far...

Rajasthan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, total number mounts to 1,076

With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.The number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020