COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found them, he said.

They were immediately given ration, water, soap, medicines and coronavirus protection kit, said Army PRO Lt Col Abhinav Navneet. After serving them hot food and tea, the labourers were told about the precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 infection, he said.

The labourers were later shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the civil administration, Navneet added..

