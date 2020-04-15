Left Menu
Scooterist made to squat holding ears in Tripura; TSR jawan suspended

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST
A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was suspended on Wednesday allegedly for making a scooterist squat holding his ears apparently as a punishment for violating the lockdown norms on the Bengali New Year's day, officials said. The incident occurred at Udaipur in Gomati district, about 60 km from here, while the youth was returning from market on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident that has gone viral showed two TSR jawans stopping him and one of them asking him to squat holding his ears. The youth held his ears but hesitated to squat when the jawan started beating him up with a baton. Finally, he gave in and obeyed his order. A middle- aged woman who was standing beside the scooter was seen requesting the man in uniform with folded hands to forgive him. The other jawan then came forward and allowed the man to leave.

Tripura Police Cyber Crime Cell on their official Facebook page said the erring jawan was suspended pending enquiry. "Some social media platforms are showing the beatings by one TSR jawan in Udaipur, Gomati district. It is to inform you all that the TSR jawan has been suspended pending enquiry.

Tripura Police does not subscribe to the idea of use of excessive force," the cyber crime cell said in the post. TSR is a paramilitary force of the state.

