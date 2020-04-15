Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police inspector tests positive for coronavirus in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:17 IST
Police inspector tests positive for coronavirus in Indore

A police inspector on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Indore, a commercial and industial hub, is the worst- hit city by the coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh, accounting for 544 of the 938 cases and 37 of the 53 fatalities recorded so far.

A police inspector in the city has tested positive for the infection, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said. The policemen who came in his contact have been placed in isolation, he added.

Earlier, two police officers - an additional superintendent of police and an inspector - had tested positive for the infection in the city, officials said. In a related development, a top official spelt out guidelines to prevent police personnel, who are at the forefront of enforcing the lockdown, from getting infected by the deadly virus.

Inspector General of Police (Indore Range), Vivek Sharma said policemen deployed in virus-hit areas should be shifted after three days to reduce their chances of getting infected. "During my visits to affected areas, I have been told that policemen are being deployed in these localities at a stretch, he added.

Sharma said he had instructed that 50-year-old perosnnel with existing ailments should be deployed in police stations rather than giving them field duty..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chandigarh tally reaches 21

A total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases are reported from the Union Territory till now. According to the authorities, 319 samples have been tested.Meanwhile, nine patients have been cured, and the Union Territory has witnessed no COVID-19 rel...

41 arrested in J-K's Kupwara district for violating lockdown orders

Police on Wednesday arrested 41 persons in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The arrests were made in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, a ...

TN govt defends policy on regulating COVID-19 relief by NGOs, individuals

Defending in the Madras High Court its order regulating private relief efforts during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said there is a significant risk of community spread if NGOs, groups and others take up such ...

New round of EU-UK Brexit trade talks next week

British and European Union officials on Wednesday agreed to schedule three new rounds of post-Brexit trade talks, starting next week, after the coronavirus epidemic disrupted their negotiating timetable. A joint statement following a call b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020