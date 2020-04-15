Rajasthan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, total number mounts to 1,076
With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:46 IST
With 71 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 1,076, said State Health Department.
"The number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1076 in Rajasthan, with 71 more people testing positive today. Of the fresh cases, 30 have been reported in Jaipur, 27 in Kota, 10 in Jodhpur," said the Health Department.
As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 11,933 and 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
