Two people die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll increases to 13

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 13 in Rajasthan with two fatalities reported on Wednesday, while the number of cases increased to 1,076 cases in the state, an official said. "Two deaths have occurred in Jaipur and Kota districts. As many as 71 new cases have come up today in various districts," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that a 65-year-old woman, who was an acute diabetic, died at the SMS Hospital here, while a 70-year-old woman having tuberculosis and diabetes died in Kota. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,076, Singh said. Out of the 71 fresh cases, 30 are in Jaipur, 27 in Kota, 10 in Jodhpur and one each in Tonk, Dausa, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts. Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan there are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of 483 cases in the state, followed by 105 in Jodhpur, 84 in Kota, 60 in Tonk and 59 in Banswara. One hundred and forty seven patients have recovered and 74 have been discharged after treatment.

Rajasthan is under a strict lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion..

