Migrants living under flyover near Yamuna to be moved to Delhi govt shelter: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:35 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government has ordered shifting of the people living in the open at the Yamuna Ghat here during the lockdown as arrangements have been made to provide them food and shelter. The move follows media reports about the plight of migrant workers who took shelter under a flyover on the banks of the Yamuna in the wake of the countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister thanked the media for pointing out the matter and said there will be no shortage of accommodation and food for those gathered at Yamuna Ghat. In another tweet, Kejriwal said the government has been providing food to 10 lakh people every day and has given free-ration to 75 lakh beneficiaries.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday increased to 1,578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi now stands at 32.

