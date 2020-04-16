Flight carrying PPEs from China lands in Guwahati

Flight carrying PPEs from China lands in GuwahatiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST
A cargo flight carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) from Guangzhou city in China landed in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, officials said
The PPEs have been procured from the neighbouring country for use by healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected people
India is reeling under a shortage of PPEs. The Indian government has decided to procure a sizable number of PPEs from China. India is also in touch with several other countries to buy PPEs as the number of coronavirus cases saw a sudden jump in various parts of the country in the last few days. "A cargo flight of courier company Blue Dart from Guangzhou in China landed at Guwahati airport on Wednesday evening. It had PPEs," the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Guangzhou
- Guwahati
- India
- Guwahati airport
ALSO READ
China factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still in virus grip
China factory activity shows minimal growth in March after plunge, still in virus grip
Sport-China bans big crowd events to curb second wave of infections
China's Hainan province to offer more than 30,000 jobs this year
China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers