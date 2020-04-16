Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight carrying PPEs from China lands in Guwahati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST
Flight carrying PPEs from China lands in Guwahati

A cargo flight carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) from Guangzhou city in China landed in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, officials said

The PPEs have been procured from the neighbouring country for use by healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected people

India is reeling under a shortage of PPEs. The Indian government has decided to procure a sizable number of PPEs from China. India is also in touch with several other countries to buy PPEs as the number of coronavirus cases saw a sudden jump in various parts of the country in the last few days. "A cargo flight of courier company Blue Dart from Guangzhou in China landed at Guwahati airport on Wednesday evening. It had PPEs," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...

Trudeau says Canada's lockdown will last 'many more weeks'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadas lockdown will last many more weeks and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see anot...

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new entry-level iPhone in a launch without fanfare, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleaker economic backdrop. The updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its flagshi...

WB govt to provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020