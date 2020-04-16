Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor, 3 paramedics hurt as mob pelts stones at ambulance; 17 arrested

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:09 IST
Doctor, 3 paramedics hurt as mob pelts stones at ambulance; 17 arrested

Four persons were injured as a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation and hurled stones at their ambulance in Nawabpura area in Moradabad on Wednesday. Police arrested 17 people including seven women allegedly involved in the incident, a Home department official said. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Epidemic Act, the official said. The FIR was registered at Nagphani police station. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those behind the attack will face action under the tough National Security Act and the cost of damage to public property will be recovered from them. Officials said a doctor and three paramedics were hurt and an ambulance and a police vehicle damaged in the stone-pelting. Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus, and started pelting stones. They tried to stop the medical team from taking him away, officials said. Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation has been brought under control and police deployed in large numbers in the area. Condemning the attack, Adityanath in a statement said the attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitisation campaign is an unpardonable and most condemnable crime. He directed the district administration to identify those responsible and deal strictly with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

World News Roundup: Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries: IMF; Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation and more

Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new entry-level iPhone in a launch without fanfare, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleaker economic backdrop. The updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its flagshi...

Iran parliament: Virus deaths nearly double reported figures

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic is likely nearly double the officially reported figures, due to undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliament report said. Ira...

Polish MPs debate tighter abortion rules, protests muted amid coronavirus

Polish lawmakers debated a citizens bill on Wednesday to tighten already restrictive abortion rules as rights activists protested on social media and in small clusters in front of parliament, with public gatherings restricted by the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020