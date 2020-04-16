25 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1101

Left Menu
With 25 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 1101, informed the state Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 25 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 1101, informed the state Health Department on Thursday. "25 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Bikaner, 2 in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 1101," said the Health Department.

As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the number reaching 12,380 cases on Thursday. 941 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. (ANI)

