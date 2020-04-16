Fencing work along India-Myanmar border in Manipur to check coronavirus

The government has started fencing along the India-Myanmar international border near Moreh town in Manipur to check the movement of people in the wake of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The fencing work started a few days back and is progressing well, Th Krishnatombi Singh, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district, told PTI.

The temporary fence is being put up between Moreh town in Tenugopal district on the Indian side, and Nanphalong Market in Tamu town in Myanmar, he said. Singh, who is leading a police team in putting up the fence, said it will aid the district administration in checking the spread of the deadly virus from Myanmar.

The work has been done till the Muslim Basti area in Moreh, he said. Manipur has so far reported two COVID-19 cases and one of them has recovered.

India shares a 1,624-km-long border with Myanmar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.