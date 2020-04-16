Harvest rainwater, most rivers in Manipur have dried up: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to harvest rainwater, stating that most of the rivers in the state have gone dry. He cited low rainfall due to deforestation and a few forest areas in the state for the cause.

In a social media post, Singh said that "almost all of the rivers in the state, both in the hills and valley, have dried up". He also urged the people to stop the forest fires and called on civil bodies to join the efforts.

Singh's statement came after the state witnessed a surge of forest fires over the past few days. On Wednesday, the Gwarok Reserved Forest in Thoubal district was engulfed by wildfire, burning acres of greeneries. Locals and fire tender took more than three hours to put out the fire, according to officials.

Police and forest officials over the past few days have arrested a few persons in connection with the incidents of forest fires..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.