165 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; state tally mounts to 3,081

At least 165 new coronaviruscases were found in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the totalnumber of such cases in the state to 3,081, a health officialsaid

Out of the new cases, 107 were reported from Mumbaicity and 19 from Pune, he said

Besides, 11 new cases were reported from Nagpur, 13from Thane, four each from Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune) andMalegaon (Nashik), two each from Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar(Palghar), and one each from Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Panvel(Raigad), he said.

