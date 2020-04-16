Left Menu
SI injured in attack by illegal liquor manufacturers

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:51 IST
SI injured in attack by illegal liquor manufacturers

A sub inspector (SI) was seriously injured when illegal liquor manufactures attacked a police team in Shamli district, police said on Thursday

A police team, led by SI Raj Kumar, had gone to Bibipur Hariya village to nab manufacturers of illegal liquor. The manufacturers attacked them and Kumar was seriously injured, they said

A case was registered against a dozen people who are absconding, police said.

