SI injured in attack by illegal liquor manufacturers

SI injured in attack by illegal liquor manufacturersPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:51 IST
A sub inspector (SI) was seriously injured when illegal liquor manufactures attacked a police team in Shamli district, police said on Thursday
A police team, led by SI Raj Kumar, had gone to Bibipur Hariya village to nab manufacturers of illegal liquor. The manufacturers attacked them and Kumar was seriously injured, they said
A case was registered against a dozen people who are absconding, police said.
