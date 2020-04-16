Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID -19 suspect in Punjab escapes from hospital, caught

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:42 IST
COVID -19 suspect in Punjab escapes from hospital, caught

A COVID-19 suspect who had fled from the isolation ward of a hospital in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district was caught by police on Thursday. Yusuf Khan’s samples had been sent for testing and he was under quarantine when he fled from the hospital on Wednesday night, creating scare among the people in the district and surrounding areas.

Acting swiftly, the Punjab Police arrested the 40-year-old man from Chabbewal town in Hoshiarpur the next day. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital Dr Jaswinder Singh said Khan was referred from Dasuya to Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital.

"We sent his samples for checking on Tuesday. He fled from the sample collection room by breaking a plywood piece which was fitted in the window against the space meant for AC," he said. Three security men ran after him, but he misled them by claiming that he was another patient who was discharged from the isolation ward on Tuesday, the SMO said.

“Khan was arrested from the Chabbewal area and brought back to the hospital on Thursday,” said Dr Jasvir Singh, the surgeon at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital. When asked if Khan had a connection with Tabhlighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi, the SMO said, “I have no information about this.” PTI CORR CHS VSD SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM inaugurates mobile COVID-19 testing booth in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru. These mobile booths will be used in all wards of Bengaluru to collect samples of those suspected to be infected.According to infor...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top PTI stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-INTERVIEW Still have lot to offer in T20 format, says Dinesh Karthik Eds A PTI EXCLUSIVE By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 16 PTI Dinesh Karthik understands the reason...

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries: Govt sources.

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries Govt sources....

Portugal's TAP asks for state-backed loan to survive coronavirus

Portugals flag carrier TAP has asked for a state-backed loan to aid the survival of the company, which is at its most fragile since it was founded, board Chairman Miguel Frasquilho said in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday. TAP has addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020