Cop, murder accused injured during scuffle with police in Bengaluru
A murder case accused and a cop were injured here on Thursday after the former attacked the policemen with a sharp weapon and a police officer fired at him in self-defence.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:20 IST
A team of police led by Konanakunte Dharmendra and PSI Madhu of Subramanyapura Police Station had gone to arrest the accused. In the process, the accused attacked Madhu with a sharp weapon and police inspector Dharmendra shot the accused in his right leg after firing warning shots.
The PSI and the accused were later shifted to a nearby hospital. Both are reported to be out of danger. (ANI)
