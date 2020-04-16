30 persons from Telangana, AP escape from shelter in Maha

A group of thirty persons, labourers and students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were quarantined in Akola district of Maharashtra, were found to have escaped, a senior official said on Thursday. None of them was known to be suffering from coronavirus, District Collector Jitendra Papalkar said.

They had been stopped while trying to return to their home states on March 30 after lockdown began, and quarantined at Patur in the district, he said. They were found to have gone missing from the Maulana Azad Cultural Bhavan in Patur town in the early hours of Wednesday. Search is on for them, the collector added.

