Fencing at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala, as protection from straying wild animals

In the absence of human activity due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have erected a 5 feet long iron fencing in front of 'Maha Dwaram' of the Lord Balaji temple to prevent animals straying into the premises. On Wednesday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal monitored the fencing arrangement made to protect the place of worship.

In the absence of devotees, reports are rife that animals like bears and wild boars are roaming in nearby areas of Tirumala hill, thereby posing risk to the temple premises. With darshan stopped, the ghat roads are deserted and animals have been seen coming on to 'Mada streets', the four sacred roads surrounding the temple in which religious procession takes place.

Earlier, the suspension of 'Darsanam' at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala was extended till May 3. All rituals are being performed in isolation at Tirumala and other affiliated temples. (ANI)

