Second Webinar of series 'Calcutta- A confluence of Cultures' organised

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is currently organizing a series of Webinars under the overall theme of 'DekhoApnaDesh' with a view to encouraging Indians to explore their own country and to enrich the knowledge of stakeholders in the tourism industry, students, general public, etc. on various aspect of the tourism sector.

The second Webinar of the series, 'Calcutta – A confluence of Cultures' was organised and presented by Mr. Iftekhar Ahsan, Mr. Ritwick Ghosh and Mr. Anirban Dutta of Calcutta Walks today. The Webinar on Kolkata gave an interesting insight into the contribution of various communities in the development of Kolkata.

The Webinar received a very good response with over 2700 registrations and final participation of over 1800.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day on 18th April 2020, two webinars have been finalized. First session from 1100-1200 hrs. will be on the topic 'The Monuments of Mamallapuram – Stories Etched in Stone' by Storytrails and the second session from 1200-1300 hrs. will be presented by Mr. Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture on 'World Heritage and Sustainable Tourism at Humayun's Tomb'.

These webinar series provides information on the many destinations and the sheer depth and expanse of the culture and heritage of our Incredible India. The first webinar was held on 14th April 2020, the webinar was titled " City of Cities- Delhi's Personal Diary'. The core of the session-based itself on tourism awareness and social history.

Information on the DekhoApnaDesh Webinars series is regularly posted on the Incredible India social media pages of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

