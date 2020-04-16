No case of COVID-19 in Bhilwara in last 5 to 7 days

Not a single case of coronavirus surfaced in Bhilwara in the last 5 to 7 days. A total of 28 coronavirus positive cases have been reported here till now, Dr Rajan Nanda, Principal Mediacal College said on Thursday. He said, "Out of 28 patients, two have died due to the virus, 24 have been sent for home quarantine after recovering from the virus and two patients have tested negative and will be sent to home quarantine soon."

"Bhilwara has not reported a single positive case of coronavirus in the last 5 to 7 days," he added. It is pertinent to say that the first coronavirus positive patients in Rajasthan also found in Bhilwara where three doctors and three compounders of a private hospital tested positive for the virus.

With 28 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Thursday, the state's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 1104, as per the State Health Department. The highest number of cases are from Jodhpur and Tonk (11 each), followed by Kota and Jhunjhunu (2 each) and Ajmer and Bikaner (1 each). According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 12,380 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

