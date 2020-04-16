Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Arunachal govt to provide financial assistance to stranded people

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:10 IST
Lockdown: Arunachal govt to provide financial assistance to stranded people

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to all persons from the state stranded across the country in view of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to disburse an amount of Rs 3,500 each to all such persons, who are stranded in various parts of the country, for sustenance during the lockdown period from Chief the Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), sources at the CMO said.

The cabinet meeting which was held through video conferencing decided to disburse the amount by the respective deputy commissioners of the districts in consultation with the local MLAs through direct transfer in the bank account of the stranded people through UPI after due diligence and verification by the concerned district administration. The Google document sheet which was circulated by the state government to gather information of all such persons stranded outside the state would be shared with the respective DCs for the disbursement of the financial assistance, the sources said.

The cabinet further decided to extend the date and time for registration of persons stranded outside to April 19 for the process of disbursements. Further, all those persons who are not able to register on the Google document sheet due to any reason by the extended timeline, can contact their respective DCs or MLAs for assistance, which would be provided after due diligence and verification by the concerned district administration, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the state government as the first instalment, released an amount of Rs 7.16 crore as monetary relief to all the farmers registered on PM-Kishan portal. Under the scheme each farmer of the state will get an amount of Rs 1000 each in addition to the relief extended by the Centre.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet said, "Farmers are the backbone of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to the monetary relief being provided by the Centre to the farmers affected due to lockdown, the state government has also released Rs 1000 for each farmer who is registered under PM- KISAN scheme". The farmers of the three newly created districts of Leparada, Shi-Yomi and Pakke Kessang will get their relief amount from un-divided Lower Siang, West Siang and East Kameng district, as they are registered under these districts, Khandu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's parliament sends abortion bill to parliamentary commission

Polands lower house of parliament voted on Thursday to send a bill on tightening abortion rules in the staunchly Catholic country to a parliamentary commission for further work.Proposed by citizens who collected signatures supporting the me...

Iran says virus deaths rise 92 to 4,869

Iran on Thursday announced 92 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the third straight day that official fatalities remained in double digits in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Health ministry spokesman Kinaoush Jahanpour told a news c...

Oberoi Realty prepays Rs 125 cr debt

Oberoi Realty said it has prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before the due date. The Mumbai-based developer said in a statement that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary Incline Realty Pvt Ltd has prepaid 125 list...

Bathroom Banksy: Street-artist stays home for new lockdown work

Street-artist Banksy has followed official advice to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis by creating a new artwork in his bathroom that shows his trademark stencilled rats running amok around the sink and toilet. The elusive artist p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020