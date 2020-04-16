Probe into death of Alexandra man conducted by SAPS: Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says the law will take its course in the investigation into the death of an Alexandra man, who was allegedly beaten by South African National Defense Force (SANDF) members.

Speaking at a briefing on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said the investigation into the death of Collins Khoza is being conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Military Police and the Military Ombuds Office.

"We are unable to comment at this point what the next cause of action is going to be.

"We are saddened by what happened. We regret that this has happened. We don't know exactly what the circumstances are which led to [this], but the investigation will soon provide us with more information and therefore, we will be able to determine what steps to take at that point," Minister Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The Minister also expressed her sincere condolences to the deceased's family. She said the Chaplain General and a number of soldiers visited the Khoza family home on Wednesday to convey condolences on behalf of the government.

The Minister pleaded that the investigation is given time to unfold and all due processes to be followed.

"It is important to keep in mind that in such cases, the law will take its course," the Minister said.

The Minister reiterated the call for citizens to stay indoors as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

