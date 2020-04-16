Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe into death of Alexandra man conducted by SAPS: Defence Minister

The Minister pleaded that the investigation is given time to unfold and all due processes to be followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandra | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:21 IST
Probe into death of Alexandra man conducted by SAPS: Defence Minister
The Minister reiterated the call for citizens to stay indoors as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says the law will take its course in the investigation into the death of an Alexandra man, who was allegedly beaten by South African National Defense Force (SANDF) members.

Speaking at a briefing on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said the investigation into the death of Collins Khoza is being conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Military Police and the Military Ombuds Office.

"We are unable to comment at this point what the next cause of action is going to be.

"We are saddened by what happened. We regret that this has happened. We don't know exactly what the circumstances are which led to [this], but the investigation will soon provide us with more information and therefore, we will be able to determine what steps to take at that point," Minister Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The Minister also expressed her sincere condolences to the deceased's family. She said the Chaplain General and a number of soldiers visited the Khoza family home on Wednesday to convey condolences on behalf of the government.

The Minister pleaded that the investigation is given time to unfold and all due processes to be followed.

"It is important to keep in mind that in such cases, the law will take its course," the Minister said.

The Minister reiterated the call for citizens to stay indoors as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths march higher to over 31,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 31,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for reopening the economy.The United States is the worlds worst-affected country with fatalities ...

FM informs IMFC about India’s role as responsible member by providing medicines

Union Minister of Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman attended through video-conference the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Ministerial-level committee of the International Monetary ...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Online food delivery, the silver lining to the economic gloom set in by the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after news of a pizza delivery agent testing COVID-19 positive in south Delhi went viral and r...

Non-life insurers register 12 pc rise in FY20 premium at Rs 1.89 lakh crore

Non-life insurance companies registered 11.6 per cent rise in their collective premium collection at Rs 1.89 lakh crore during 2019-20, according to data from Irdai. All 34 non-life insurers had registered total premium collection of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020