3,200 people quarantined in J-K's Kathua since March 23

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:21 IST
At least 32,00 people entering Jammu and Kashmir have been quarantined in Kathua district since March 23, officials said on Thursday. The advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, reviewed the prevention and service delivery mechanism put in place by the district administration here.

During a meeting with district heads of various departments, the advisor enquired about the ration being provided to ration card holders, migrant labourers, destitute and the needy during the ongoing lockdown. Khan directed the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to immediately start distributing two-month free ration among the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household ration card holders.

He also enquired about the preparations made by the Health Department to combat the pandemic. He sought details about stock of COVID-19 testing kits and isolation capacity of hospitals in the district. He asked Deputy Commissioner O P Bhagat and the CMO to issue an advisory to all those people who have completed 14-day quarantine to isolate themselves for few more days at their homes for the safety of their families. He asked the district administration to promote the use of washable masks instead of single-use masks, which may become another health concern among the users.

Khan said the district administration should devise a mechanism to open book shops in a segregated manner to facilitate students without creating gathering.  PTI AB DPB.

