LG appreciates IRCS' help in anti-Corona fight

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:32 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday took stock of various helps by the Indian Red Cross Society to the administration in managing containment zones identified by authorities to contain the COVID-19 spread. According to a statement issued by the LG office, IRCS (Delhi) has distributed 2,13,875 food packets till April 14 with the help of district administration.

"IRCS, Delhi branch is supplying medical essentials to various hospitals. The society has already supplied 740 PPE kits to LNJP Hospital and 210 PPE kits to GB Pant Hospital and as ordered for 2,000 more PPE kits," it stated. The Society has also supplied one lakh surgical masks to LNJP Hospital, 30,000 to GB Pant Hospital and 30,000 to BSA Hospital, the statement said.

It has also supplied 1500 FFP-1 masks to LNJP Hospital and 700 to BSA Hospital. "The LG appreciated the philanthropic work of Society like community kitchen, information, education, communication (IEC) activities, supply of medical essentials to hospitals and directed to further continue the same," it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday had soared to nearly 1580, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day. Of the total cases, 1080 are of those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

