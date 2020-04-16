FM informs IMFC about India’s role as responsible member by providing medicines

Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman attended through video-conference the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Ministerial-level committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) here today.

The discussions at the meeting were based on IMF Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda titled, "Exceptional Times – Exceptional Action". The members of the IMFC updated the committee on the actions and measures taken by member countries to combat COVID-19, and also remarked on IMF's crisis-response package to address global liquidity and members' financing needs.

Smt. Sitharaman, in her intervention at the meeting, outlined various measures taken in India to respond to the health crisis as well as to mitigate its impact. In this regard, she mentioned about the allocation of $2 Billion (Rs 15,000 crore) by the Government of India for strengthening the healthcare system; announcement of a scheme of social support measures amounting to $23 Billion (Rs 1.70 lakh crore) to alleviate the hardship of the poor and the vulnerable; provision of relief to firms in statutory and regulatory compliance matters; easing of monetary policy by the RBI; and a three-month moratorium on loan installments. The Finance Minister also informed the IMFC about India's role as a responsible member of the global community by providing critical medicines to other nations. She also mentioned about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for the SAARC region at the SAARC Leaders' video-meeting.

While responding to the IMF's channel of support to member countries in times of the COVID-19 crisis, Smt. Sitharaman mentioned that the IMF has always played a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of the international monetary and financial system and that it should continue rendering this critical role to the global financial architecture.

The IMFC meets twice a year, once during the Fund-Bank Annual Meetings in October, and again during the Spring Meetings in April. The Committee discusses matters of common concern affecting the global economy and advises the IMF on the direction of its work. This year, due to the COVID-19 Outbreak, the meeting took place through video-conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.