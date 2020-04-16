Left Menu
Coronavirus pandemic: Army to strictly observe 'no movement' till April 19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:06 IST
The Indian Army on Thursday directed all its military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and field units to totally restrict movement of forces till April 19 in view of the government's fresh lockdown related guidelines. India went under a total shutdown of 21 days from March 25 to April 14 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extending the lockdown till May 3, adding the drastic measures would be relaxed in some areas from April 20.

The Army issued a fresh set of directives to all its units following the extension of the lockdown. "In view of the extension of lockdown, all military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will observe strict 'No Movement' till April 19," the order from the Army headquarters said.

In the Army headquarters, the wings handling military operations, military intelligence, operational logistics and strategic movement will carry out their functions with bare minimum staff strength till April 19, according to the order. Within the command headquarters, wings handling manpower, logistics and operations will only function with skeletal staff. In Northern and Eastern commands, the intelligence branch will also function as usual. The order also mentioned that offices in Army headquarters, command headquarters and formation headquarters would start functioning with 50 per cent manpower from April 19 to May 3.

It said all training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3, adding directions on actions to be taken post the lockdown period will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government. In its directive, the Army said personnel connected with providing essential services will be allowed to move and that the restrictions will not hinder any operational tasks of any formation or units. All social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings as well as religious congregations and regimental events will have to be suspended till May 3, according to the order.

"Offices falling in 'hotspots or containment zones' will observe strict 'no movement' till they are denotified. Exceptions to be given will depend on the local military authority," the order said. It said Directorate General Medical Services (Army) will continue functioning at full strength to provide a robust response to COVID-19.

All medical establishments and hospitals will continue functioning at full strength. Last month, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane issued instructions to insulate the 13 lakh strong Army from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Naravane also conveyed to the families of the soldiers guarding India's borders with Pakistan and China that the Army is taking care of its personnel serving the country in this difficult time. In a separate advisory, the Army recommended its personnel to use the government's coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Arogya Setu'. The app helps users know if they have come in contact with any positive coronavirus patient and ways to avoid the infection.

