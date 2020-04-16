Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi speaks to Bhutanese PM, discusses situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:57 IST
Modi speaks to Bhutanese PM, discusses situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. "His Majesty The King (Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) and Lyonchhen (the prime minister) are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably," Modi tweeted.

He said India will stand by its close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic. Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said. Tshering thanked Modi for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries. Referring to the timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chouhan blames Cong govt for COVID-19 cases in health dept

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday blamed the previous Kamal Nath government for the spread of coronavirus among health department employees. Chouhan also said he has ordered an inquiry into the spread of the CO...

Trump to push for reopening economy despite coronavirus testing concerns

President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to lay out a strategy to phase out the month-long economic shutdown aimed at stanching the coronavirus pandemic, despite concerns from health experts, state governors and business leaders about...

Breaking down the 2020 NFL Draft QB class

For the fourth consecutive draft, we have a quarterback class with at least four prospects deserving of first-round consideration. DeShone Kizer 2017 and Drew Lock 2019 each slipped to Round 2, but 2020 should bring at least three first-rou...

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020