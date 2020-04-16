Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:08 IST
HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL137 PB-VIRUS-BRITISH-NATIONALS Coronavirus lockdown: 270 stranded British nationals airlifted in special flight Amritsar: As many as 270 British nationals, who were stranded in Punjab and some other states after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, were airlifted in a special flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Thursday, officials said.

DES44 PB-VIRUS-EMPLOYEES Punjab urges employees to take salary cut Chandigarh: Staring at revenue loss due to the curfew clamped to check the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government on Thursday urged its employees to take voluntary salary cut even as state ministers decided to donate their three months’ salary to the CM's relief fund. DES42 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19 positive man dies in Punjab's Gurdaspur, total cases rise to 197 Chandigarh: A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Gurdaspur died on Thursday while 11 more people contracted the infection taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab to 197, an official said.

DES18 PB-LOCKDOWN-EXCUSES Punjab cops don’t buy excuses, 8,000 curfew violators arrested so far Chandigarh: Stepped out to buy medicines. This is among the commonest excuses people give when caught violating lockdown orders, according to Punjab police. DES16 PB-VIRUS-ESCAPE COVID -19 suspect in Punjab escapes from hospital, caught Hoshiarpur: A COVID-19 suspect who had fled from the isolation ward of a hospital in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district was caught by police on Thursday.

DEL69 HR-VIRUS-CASES Nine members of family test positive for coronavirus in Panchkula Chandigarh: With nine members of a family from Panchkula testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of cases in Haryana rose to 213 on Thursday, officials said. DEL64 RJ-LD VIRUS 28 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Thursday reported 28 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,104, officials said.

DES6 RJ-VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTER BJP leaders demoralising medical staff by making political statements: Rajasthan health minister Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma accused state BJP leaders on Thursday of demoralising the medical staff and other frontline workers engaged in combatting the coronavirus pandemic by issuing political statements. DEL126 UP-YOGI-LD NSA UP: NSA to be slapped against those attacking police, health workers Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against those attacking policemen, health and sanitation workers involved in the fight against coronavirus.

DES19 UP-VIRUS-CASES 2 more die of COVID-19 in UP, total cases climbs to 773 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 46 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 773 and the death toll in the state to 13, an official said. DES38 UP-VIRUS-BIRTHDAY PARTY UP man defies lockdown to host party on son's birthday, booked Gorakhpur (UP): A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has been booked for allegedly hosting a party on his 10-year-old son's birthday in his housing complex defying the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday.

DES24 CH-VIRUS-LD CHILDREN-PSYCHIATRIST Covid-19: Parents should address needs of children with compassion, says PGIMER psychiatry head Chandigarh: The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown may impact some children's mental health and emotional well-being and parents should address their needs with compassion and a friendly approach, according to a leading psychiatrist. DEL142 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: 12 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs to 92 Noida (UP): Twelve more coronavirus patients were detected across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 92, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at up to 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to amended regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines a...

HP: Journalists take ride home on vegetable truck, booked for violating lockdown

Two Punjab journalists were booked by police after they travelled home to Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district in a vegetable truck violating lockdown restrictions with one of them later testing positive for COVID-19. In a nearly seven-minute ...

US says probing if coronavirus came from Chinese lab

President Donald Trumps administration is urging an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it doesnt rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China. Beijing has said that the virus, whic...

14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kashmir; over 58,000 under surveillance in J-K

Fourteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 314, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020