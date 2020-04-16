Left Menu
Chandigarh admin asks Punjab, Haryana govts to run offices with minimum staff

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:28 IST
Chandigarh admin asks Punjab, Haryana govts to run offices with minimum staff

A day after the Centre declared Chandigarh a coronavirus hotspot, the UT Administration on Thursday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to run their offices in the city with the minimum staff. UT Adviser Manoj Parida said he has discussed the issue with both governments since the entire city has been declared a coronavirus hotspot. Chandigarh, which serves as the capital for both states, has so far reported 21 virus cases. It was included in 170 coronavirus hotspots by the Centre on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore held a meeting with senior officials. He was told that since Chandigarh has been declared a hotspot, the testing has to be accelerated and restrictions should be implemented strictly, said a government release. Badnore directed the Municipal Commissioner that all their staff members, including sanitation workers, be screened for coronavirus and provided with safety gear. He said all online home delivery agencies should be directed to follow similar measures, failing which their permissions should be cancelled.               Badnore told the the UT Director General of Police to intensify checking at city borders and asked him to ensure that only pass-holders and authorised persons are allowed to enter the city.

In a discussion with the Director, PGIMER, and chiefs of medical institutions, Badnore expressed satisfaction that the number of positive cases has not increased in the city.  He also advised them to explore the possibility of procuring a rapid testing facility as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK.

