36 coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka today

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 315.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 315. The Karnataka government said, "Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka (36 in the last 24 hours). The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now 315, including 82 discharged and 13 deaths."

Earlier in the day, 34 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, including 17 people from Belagavi. The number of cases in the districts is: Belagavi 17, Vijayapura 7, Bengaluru 5, Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 3, Gadag 1. Vijayapura was a corona-free district till four days ago. (ANI)

