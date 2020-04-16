Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 new COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab, state's total count reaches 197

A total of 11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total cases in the state to 197.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:50 IST
11 new COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab, state's total count reaches 197
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total cases in the state to 197. The state government in a media bulletin said that of the new 11 COVID-19 cases, three were reported from Patiala, two from Pathankot and six from Jalandhar.

"A total of 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today, of which 9 have contact history and 2 have a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI)," the bulletin read. The total coronavirus positive cases in the state include 154 active cases, 29 cured and 14 deaths, informed the government.

The bulletin informed that a total of 5524 samples have been tested so far in the state. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91 compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the regions largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursd...

Punjab Police, volunteers maintain tight vigil at villages, mandis amid lockdown

As many as 8,620 Punjab Police personnel, along with 6,483 volunteers, are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the mandis and in villages to ensure smooth procurement operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, said an official statement on Thu...

ASI Harjeet Singh promoted as SI for exemplary courage during Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack

ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand while bravely fighting off an attack by a bunch of goons at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police perso...

Reports: Bodies found at New Jersey nursing home

Police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies at a nursing home in northwestern New Jersey, according to news reports. Five bodies were found Sunday and 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020